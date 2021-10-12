Support for matriculants welcome
For many pupils preparing to put pen to paper in their matric exams in about two weeks, the pressure associated with the high-stakes final test is already palpable.
Yet what has been more assuring over the weekend was to hear how the government plans to continue with support programmes to improve the matric pass rate until at least the day before the last exam paper is written...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.