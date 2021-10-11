Let's celebrate Gazankulu administrator’s successes
Ntsan’wisi did a lot of good when he led the bantustan
Xana Vatsonga hi rixaka muni? (Vatsonga, what kind of nation are we?) Why do we fail to appreciate and treasure the important developments that were achieved by the former Gazunkulu government under the leadership of Prof Hudson Ntsan’wisi?
Education was provided, though it was Bantu education. Many public servants were sent to local universities to study on a part-time or full-time basis. Some were even sent to study abroad...
