Let's not let them derail Bafana

Hugo Broos’s assertion that he’s being deliberately sabotaged by some people in our football hell-bent on ensuring Bafana Bafana’s failure is concerning.



The Bafana coach seemed to have run out of patience after convening the team for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia this weekend and Tuesday, lambasting what he called agent saboteurs after some players didn’t pitch for the camp...