Select best people to do the job, not selfish politicians

Remember that it is you the citizen, the voter, who fund the state through your taxes

The power of the vote appears lost to the majority of citizens of SA. I’m not sure how aware the electorate is of some of the aspects of the nature of elections.



Firstly, the only reason there are elections in a country is to appoint, in an equitable and fair manner, people who should manage the affairs of the country on behalf of the people for the period constitutionally determined...