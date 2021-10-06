If SA's parties were an orchestra they'd be so out of tune

I was never gifted in singing or playing any musical instrument yet that never diminished my interest in listening to great music. Recently I was left speechless watching the Beijing Symphony Orchestra perform an orchestral piece by Georges Bizet, Farandole, with Heinz Walter Florin as the conductor.



It was flawless and I cannot fathom how the muted conductor pulled it all off. Orchestral are music is performed with a large group of instruments (woodwinds, brasses, violins, strings and percussions) perfected over intense rehearsals and training. ..