Know your rights when negotiating with an estate agent

Negotiate the best deal for yourself

As South African consumers we’re often misled and taken advantage of due to us not fully understanding our rights. The impact of this can have long lasting consequences, especially if the nature of the product or service being provided is over a long period of time. Unfortunately, because of not knowing who and where to lay valid complaints, there’s rarely any consequences for the service providers, both in the public and private sectors.



In property, knowing your rights as a consumer is very important, especially because the product you’re purchasing has an indefinite shelf life. It’s equally important to understand that your decision triggers an entire value chain of profitable businesses...