The future of SA lies in your vote

It is all systems go as the nation heads into the local government election with political parties vying for a share of the 26.2m votes there for the taking come November 1. With the release of manifestos, political parties have declared their intent and it is now all up to the voter to decide.



These will be the sixth local government elections of the democratic order; meaning, in a manner of speaking, SA is way past its toddling stage as far as democracy, or at least the voting part thereof, is concerned. We have enough in the collective memory bank to make the distinction as voters as to what works and what doesn’t...