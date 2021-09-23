SA musos collaborate with global brand to celebrate Heritage Day

Sotiris Moldovanos, Deezer’s music editor for Africa, said the playlists aimed to celebrate the many facets of SA culture

Food and music are two things that have always united South Africans and on Friday they will “meat” again.



In celebration of Heritage Day, some of SA’s favourite artists have collaborated with Deezer to curate playlists that celebrate the country’s diversity and culture through music...