In digital economy, continual learning will be the cornerstone to success

Whether physically or online, the way we view education and learning has changed forever due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Just as technology has helped academic institutions to reopen safely and support students remotely, it is providing upskilling opportunities to those whose careers have been upended by the economic crisis.



The pandemic has also exposed digital divides, particularly around access to technology and widening skills gaps. As the locations and methods we have long associated with learning continue to transform, cultivating a culture of continuous development will be crucial to the competitiveness and inclusivity of our economies...