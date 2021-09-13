The man who would be president is now in hiding

Former premier has fallen out of favour in his party and the country

There is a man who has a complicated relationship with the people of SA. The man is well-known and unknown at the same time. He is well-known in that when his face appears on television, most South Africans recognise him. He is also well-known because he once led a beautiful province, which shares borders with Swaziland and Mozambique.



In his home province, his image has evolved through two phases. The first was when he, out of nowhere, became the leader of the province and quickly gained notoriety for controlling every government tender there...