Women's voices needed in planning safe cities
When one considers the dangers that women in communities face on a daily basis, just to get to and from work or to look after their families, one realises that the majority of women in SA are not “free”.
Consider the violence that women experience in their own homes, or in getting to modes of transport, often leaving extremely early in the morning in the dark when lack of lighting infrastructure means dangers are heightened...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.