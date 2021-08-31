Maseko leaves behind a success story at Telkom as outgoing chief executive

“Fall fast... fall forward... don't give half yeses... don't carry the energy of the previous meeting into the next meeting... you can't wait for the 12th round to throw a killer punch, you may not reach the 12th round...”



These might sound like clichés, but they helped shaped one man – an epitome of black excellence: Sipho Maseko, the outgoing CEO of Telkom...