After refusing to work with Black Consciousness, the charterists ran SA into the ground

Eish! SA’s people plugged their ears to reason in the early 1990s and preferred to follow the mirage of a mystical “equal society”. Just as it is difficult to find a whitey who supported apartheid these days, everyone is shocked at the outcome of the choices they made then.



The essence of the Pan-African struggle was the handover of the land stolen through colonialism so that Africans can have their own “office” from which to implement their own development programmes. Africans continue to brush aside this roadmap to progress...