Technology can build opportunities for entrepreneurs in communities

We’re often told that entrepreneurship is crucial to securing Africa’s future, especially when it comes to providing the jobs the continent so desperately needs. There’s also no doubt that the continent has any number of entrepreneurial stories to draw inspiration from. Across the continent, startups are grabbing headlines and bringing in multimillion-dollar investments.



The technology space, in particular, has taken massive strides over the past few years, with the likes of Flutterwave, Interswitch, and Jumia all reaching the fabled "unicorn" status that comes with a billion dollar plus valuation. But technology’s role isn’t confined to glamorous, billion-dollar startups. It can also be used to enable entrepreneurship everywhere – from bustling city corners to isolated, rural villages. ..