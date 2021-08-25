Numbers of mineworkers who've had Covid-19 jab encouraging
Important that those who choose not to be vaccinated follow safety measures
It is the employer’s responsibility to fight Covid-19 at workplaces, we can't be praising the fish for swimming.
It is very encouraging to see the number of mineworkers opting for vaccination against the global deadly pandemic Covid-19...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.