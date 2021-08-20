Why you can afford a R1m car but not a R1m home

Sequence of loan request will determine what gets approved first

In general, our society relies heavily on credit for the purchase of cars, homes, funding our education and parts of our lifestyle.



In the engagement with credit providers, their assessment of how much credit to advance applicants is largely consistent but evolves as consumers take on more credit or as recent data on their credit repayment history becomes available. ..