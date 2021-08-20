New age TV shows not here to help, but to mock black people

The modern day jester is no longer paid for hard labour

For years television has allowed us a peak into different worlds, sometimes morbid and dark, but sometimes glossy and grand.



Take the entrants on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition who could go from shabby old homes with all kinds of faulty plumbing to a home fit for a feature on a Top Billing episode and a fountain to boot...