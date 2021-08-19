Black Consciousness relevance is clearer today than ever before

The article by Xolani Manqcu (Sunday Times 15 August, 2021) – “Black Consciousness would not have given us thugs in suits”– is the freshest breath of clean air in recent times.

It is however interesting that in his book Long Walk to Freedom Nelson Mandela has this to say about Black Consciousness: “These concepts were not unfamiliar to me: they closely mirrored ideas I myself had held at the time of the founding of the ANC Youth League a quarter of a century before.

"We, too, were Africanists; we, too, stressed ethnic pride and self-confidence; we too rejected white assistance in the struggle. In many ways, Black Consciousness represented the same response to the same problem that had never gone away.

"But just as we had outgrown our Youth League outlook, I was confident that these young men would transcend some of the strictures of Black Consciousness. While I was encouraged by their militancy, I thought that their philosophy, in its concentration on blackness, was sectarian, and represented an intermediate view that was not fully mature.

"I saw my role as an elder statesman who might help them move on to the more inclusive ideas of the Congress Movement. I knew also that these young men would eventually become frustrated because Black Consciousness offered no programme of action, no outlet for their protest.

"Although we viewed the ranks of the BCM as a fertile ground for the ANC, we did not attempt to recruit these men.”

On the other hand Steve Biko’s take is in the words: “Who are the leaders of the black world then if they are not to be found in the apartheid institution? Clearly, black people know that their leaders are those people who are either in Robben Island or in banishment or in exile – voluntary or otherwise."

People like Robert Sobukwe, Mandela, Walter Sisulu and many others will always have a place of honour in our minds as the true leaders of the people. It is therefore a little awkward for me that Mangcu can write that “People such as Mandela and Biko left us a republic…”

What we witness today has little to do with Biko. Biko was about black people, Mandela was about the ANC. If we go by what Mandela says, Black Consciousness was a fad. Interesting that Biko opined, “It is better to die for an idea that will live, than to live for an idea that will die.”

The fact that Mangcu and many others have recently been punting Black Consciousness is clear proof that BC is not an idea that will die as Mandela implies in the quote above. However, one can hardly find anyone punting "reconciliation" these days.