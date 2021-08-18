Building solid foundation at varsity will last a lifetime
For many students, university is like the beginning of one’s freedom, and a very pleasant experience. Some enjoy those moments while fulfilling their university purpose while others enjoy the fun more, to a point where they forget their "why am I here purpose".
They start bunking classes, miss tests, exams and deadlines on submitting assignments. I know the struggle faced by many students after graduation – don't graduate then start feeling education is useless and a total waste of time...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.