Somizi Mhlongo's extravagance delays queers' quest for equality
In an age where sexuality and fluidity have been embraced, we all assume that queerness has been accepted and it is easier to be accepted. There is a bizarre belief that perhaps queer people have more rights and are much too demanding. Even in their representation.
Yet, a very acerbic culture exists within heterosexuality, one that weaponises homosexuality against queer people...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.