Somizi Mhlongo's extravagance delays queers' quest for equality

In an age where sexuality and fluidity have been embraced, we all assume that queerness has been accepted and it is easier to be accepted. There is a bizarre belief that perhaps queer people have more rights and are much too demanding. Even in their representation.



Yet, a very acerbic culture exists within heterosexuality, one that weaponises homosexuality against queer people...