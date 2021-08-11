Sascoc not playing ball on bonuses
It is disappointing that the two Olympic medallists who made us proud in Tokyo are yet to receive any financial reward for their performances.
Tatjana Schoenmaker won two medals, gold and silver, in swimming and Bianca Buitendag won a silver medal for surfing...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.