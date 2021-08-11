I salute Sdumo's rise, even if it's for selfish reasons
The appointment of a former trade unionist to the portfolio of small business had me thinking and pondering a few scenarios of how good or best it may be for us a sector or how bad it may be structurally. But nonetheless, it will also depend on his and his minister’s personalities and ability to take advice from the sector and not big business.
I am saying this from experience as the ANC always navigates that way, perhaps for control purposes...
