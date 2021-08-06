How do you hold a late celebrity accountable?

When following the lives of our favourite rich or famous celebrities, we tend to fall in love with their journeys. In watching them on TV, reading about them in magazines or following their daily exploits on social media, we get to take part in all the glory that is their exciting ascent into success. This proximity and fan fair create virtual friends of our popular idols.



However, there comes a time when these distant friends become foes. Pitch Black Afro is no family-friendly rapper when muddled in gender-based violence. Bill Cosby isn’t the friendly grandpa who hugs kids and keeps them away from drugs. While the living might have the great advantage of moulding their image, it is those who have passed who leave a residue of unresolved scandals...