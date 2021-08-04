The exclusive ‘Mandela Sanctuary’ doesn’t deserve its name

Plans to turn Madiba’s home into a luxury hotel reflect the very opposite of his project and spirit

A few years ago at university, a heated argument broke out in class between me and another student. I was saying that the nationalisation of the land would ensure its equitable distribution and redress some injustices of the past – he was arguing that those who own the land today worked hard for it and should not have to be forced to hand it over to the state.



Of course, I was quick to point out that those who own the land today might be working hard on it, but that this does not negate the fact that the land was acquired through a systematic process of violent dispossession and the killing of black people that can only be described as genocidal...