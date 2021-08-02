Peace-building is our most urgent task

Unless we set aside our prejudices, we are doomed to a ghastly future

My beloved brothers and sisters, in 1981, by a unanimous resolution, the UN declared September 21 as the International Day of Peace. The goal was to create a worldwide “Culture of Peace” in which inevitable conflicts between nations and communities would be solved peacefully.



“Peace on earth, good will toward men.” We hear this phrase quite often, but in our land, it appears to be evaporating before our eyes. Sadly, our beloved country was rocked and mutilated by mindless violence, devoured by destruction unprecedented in our recorded history...