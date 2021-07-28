Northern Cape should be a jewel in our football crown
Region rich with potential but hungry for facilities, coaches
Yesterday I took a journey to Postmasburg, with three kids for a trial opportunity at Hungry Lions. About 50km away, I could sense I am entering a rich square mile in SA, or can I say in Africa.
I saw the colour of the ground turning into a "reddish or maroonish colour", and was reminded that I am on the soil blessed with iron ore. I saw boards, with names of mines, I saw bakkies mounted with equipment, and trucks full of loads of the precious minerals that contribute to the world economy...
