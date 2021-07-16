New administrations must clean up municipalities

Serious lack of good governance and mismanagement

In the year of local government elections, we must take advantage of the opportunity of the incoming administration to advocate for improved management of municipalities. The cohort of leaders have a huge responsibility to turn around the current undesirable state of affairs, for the benefit of all citizens who depend on municipalities for reliable service delivery.



Recently, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke simultaneously tabled the 2019/20 consolidated general report for local government audit outcomes as well as the results of a real-time audit on how municipalities spent on Covid-19-related initiatives. The latter is the third special audit report on the government’s financial management of the relief funding made available as a response to the pandemic...