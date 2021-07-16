Mdoda's colourism is a reflection of a society that hates black women

Her role as Miss SA judge leaves a lot to be desired

A troll is often considered to be a mythical creature that hides beneath bridges and scares fairytale characters, much like the problematic episodes of MacG’s podcast. But on the internet, trolls are people who provoke others, even to the extent of bullying them.



Earlier this year, radio host Anele Mdoda got a taste of what being trolled feels like when she said Kelly Rowland is ugly without makeup. A special group of trolls dedicated themselves to proving Mdoda wrong by tagging and making her trend on every image posted by Kelly Rowland on Twitter. In a recent tweet, Mdoda vehemently defended her stance, insisting that she doesn’t mind how she keeps trending and asserted her point by comparing Rowland to former band mate Beyoncé...