Ambushing a Lion – is it a good idea?

The British and Irish Lions have arrived in South Africa! However, they touched down amid the country’s third, and seemingly worst, wave of Covid-19 infections. The Lions will face the Springboks in three rugby tests from July 24 and although South African Rugby president Mark Alexander has announced that he is confident that the scheduled games will go ahead, it seems unlikely that any spectators will be allowed.



Some may be surprised to learn, therefore, that the organisers of the 2021 British and Irish Lions Rugby Tour are moving forward with yet further steps to prevent possible acts of ambush marketing in connection with the tour. No spectators means no girls in orange skirts sneaking into the stadium to advertise beer for a competitor of one of the sponsors, right? True, but there is more to the story than that...