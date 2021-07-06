Let’s not squander opportunity to transform, make the economy competitive

We need to avoid unintended consequences from implementation of these reforms

The recently announced structural reforms offer an exciting opportunity to transform and make our economy competitive. Simultaneously, wrongly implemented, they can serve to accentuate the current iniquitous trajectory that will plunge our country into a social explosion.



By way of the background, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced – during the Presidency budget vote – that private business will be allowed to generate as much as 100 megawatts of its own embedded energy; and Transnet is preparing proposals to enable private sector or third party operators access on its ports and rail infrastructure...