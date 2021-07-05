SA’s leaders are all blind to the lessons of history

They keep repeating the mistakes of the past, especially with the third wave of the pandemic

It is ironic that the South African government does not learn from history despite its intention to make “History” a compulsory subject at schools from 2023 in grades 10 to 12 as recommended by the History Ministerial Task Team.



One would expect a government that values history to learn from the lessons of the past. Lo and behold, the government, and to some extent the traditional authorities and church leaders in SA do not learn from history. ..