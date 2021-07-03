Gauteng is building a capable, ethical capacity to improve basic service delivery

Building a capable and ethical developmental state is a guaranteed way of not only delivering basic services to the people but is also an ideal way of ensuring efficient, effective and sustainable governance.

This is one of the key things the Gauteng provincial government aims to achieve under its plan of action of Growing Gauteng Together 2030...