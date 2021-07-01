Help is available if you suffer post-traumatic stress disorder over Covid-19
While we may need to remain physically distant from one another, it is important to stay socially united
Covid-19 PTSD, a never-ending tale. SA is firmly in the clench of the coronavirus, with just under 2m cases and sadly over 60,000 deaths. We are a nation in mourning, and in a state of fear.
The multi-level impact of Covid-19 has been devastating, and for most has had far reaching psychological consequences. Imagine you get into a packed room and as you sit down the chair breaks under your weight and you find yourself on the floor. In the worst case scenario, even injured. ..
