Youth hold key to socioeconomic development of our country

Corruption destroys service delivery, which destroys economic activity, leading to lack of job opportunities.

The end of the month of June marks the end of Youth Month. The focus will now shift away from youth development issues; but this must not be the case and the youth must make sure that their developmental issues stay top of the agenda at all times.



As the youth of 1976 fought for what they wanted and believed in, the youth of today must continue their struggle for their benefit as they are the future of the country...