Calls to shut down schools, not taverns, defy logic

Truth is, schools are regulated and controlled environments and the pandemic can be fought better in there

Having been in teaching for many years has led me to believe that schools are the safest places for children to be. Township life is not easy as there are no recreational facilities for young ones and it’s only in schools where we can have children playing and getting into meaningful discussions.



The 1976 uprisings were hatched in schools, and to a larger extent the conscious teachers and community leaders could trust in investing knowledge on the learners who saw themselves as part of the communities they were coming from. Most importantly, understanding the misery that Black life was, and still is, all about...