Spirit of the 1976 uprising was nurtured by activities preceding it

Collapse of societal framework began after 1984

It is disingenuous to report on June 1976 as though youth, amorphous youth, just woke up one morning in June 1976 and effected resistance to the apartheid regime.



There is a period before 1976 (1969 to 1976) of resistance activity, police harassment, bannings and so on. The turmoil caused by Onkgopotse Tiro’s speech in 1974; the banning and hounding of Black Consciousness activities; the spiteful (to the regime) Viva Frelimo rallies in 1974; the then much publicised SA Students' Organisation (Saso)/Black People's Convention (BPC) trial that followed, at which the Black Consciousness Movement was charged with "terrorism" hardly constitutes “a lowest ebb” of resistance...