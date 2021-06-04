Columnists

False claims undermine battle against workplace racism

By Sowetan - 04 June 2021 - 07:15

This week an independent inquiry cleared Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter of racism allegations made against him. 

Solly Tshitangano, Eskom’s then head of procurement, had alleged in a letter to the power utility's board and President Cyril Ramaphosa that De Ruyter favoured white appointees and treated white-owned companies differently to black-owned businesses. ..

