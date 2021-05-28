Time for Africa and for us to go together
Solidarity holds a great lesson for rest of the world
Africa has come a long way in shaking off the image of a continent dependent on and trailing the rest of the world for investment, development, direction and validation.
We are diversifying our economies to move away from economic dependence on the global north, and actively searching for African solutions to African problems. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.