Taxi bosses, drop your self-serving mentality and serve

Captains of the biggest black-owned industry, the minibus taxi industry, do not feel any sense of civic duty to the communities they serve. They feel entitled to Covid-19 relief funds only because there are such funds to tap into and exploit, and not because they have been worst hit, relative to other business sectors, by lockdown restrictions.



The industry struggled to observe and comply with the Disaster Management Act and its lockdown regulations. It would be a good, therefore, for them to engage the government in a proper dialogue on matters of Covid-19 relief rather than opting for violent shutdowns that hurt poor blacks the most. ..