Today's crisis helps prepare us for future challenges

If the pandemic has taught us anything it’s what it means to be resilient in a crisis: to mitigate impacts or shocks, and to respond and recover quickly. As we become more hyperconnected, we know this won’t be the last pandemic we will face. In business, as with public health, there is no room for complacency. Together, we must learn lessons from today’s crisis to prepare for whatever challenges the future may hold.



The key to building resilience is, first, realism: to recognise you have a problem and solve it. Second, it is optimism, to use the crisis as an opportunity to become better than what you were when you entered the crisis, not worse. As we emerge from the pandemic, we know we’re not going back to the way things were. It’s time for investment – in technology, people and for future generations. To this end there are three principles that organisations and businesses of all sizes should follow to become and remain agile in a changing world...