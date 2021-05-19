NUM backs ANC's anti-graft stand
We are ready to back the governing party in the coming poll – NUM
With the ANC’s well-timed decisions and visible consistency in applying the step-aside policy to deal with members or leaders facing criminal charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, that move alone stands to benefit the poor and the working class. This is long overdue, an important step to curb corruption in all spheres of government.
This could be one of the main reasons why the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) resolved to fully support the ANC campaigns leading to the local government elections on October 27...
