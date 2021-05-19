Duty of the electorate is to choose good leaders

SA voters are swayed by popularity, not quality

Those that want to be well-governed must look among themselves with a microscope to find the best among themselves to run their affairs. It is within their competence to entice anyone to avail himself to run the country’s affairs if they recognise the potential of capacity, commitment and ethics.



It is not the sole prerogative of those who have organised themselves into political parties that are to be selling themselves to the population. Political parties arise from people with similar thinking herded into some camps, mostly around the charisma of some leader...