Government has been slow to immunise health workers, will it finish the next phase faster?
Efficiency of jab rollout is a concern
SA’s vaccination rollout begins today, with 16.6-million people earmarked to receive the jab in a period of six months.
It is a tall order for a government that has so far been frustratingly slow in its procurement of vaccines and the roll out programme of the Sisonke trial which was limited to healthcare workers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.