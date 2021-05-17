Government has been slow to immunise health workers, will it finish the next phase faster?

Efficiency of jab rollout is a concern

SA’s vaccination rollout begins today, with 16.6-million people earmarked to receive the jab in a period of six months.



It is a tall order for a government that has so far been frustratingly slow in its procurement of vaccines and the roll out programme of the Sisonke trial which was limited to healthcare workers. ..