Columnists

Comparing yourself with others will only steal your joy

Social media makes life easier, but are we sad because of it?

By Consolation Mathebula - 04 May 2021 - 09:16

It's no secret that social media has demonstrated itself to be the most powerful and effective communication tool. It has made it easier for us to communicate with our loved ones all over the world fast and simply, and what I like more about it is that it's also very cost effective.

I remember how expensive it was to communicate with someone in the Middle East while in SA before the likes of WhatsApp and Facebook messenger; social media has made our lives much easier in terms of communication and transmission of messages...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X