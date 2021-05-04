Comparing yourself with others will only steal your joy

Social media makes life easier, but are we sad because of it?

It's no secret that social media has demonstrated itself to be the most powerful and effective communication tool. It has made it easier for us to communicate with our loved ones all over the world fast and simply, and what I like more about it is that it's also very cost effective.



I remember how expensive it was to communicate with someone in the Middle East while in SA before the likes of WhatsApp and Facebook messenger; social media has made our lives much easier in terms of communication and transmission of messages...