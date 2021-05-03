Answers needed in Lindani Myeni killing
A disturbing audio recording of the 911 call that preceded the killing of Lindani Myeni by police in the US emerged at the weekend.
Myeni, a former SA rugby player, was shot dead by officers from the Honolulu police department in Hawaii last month after they responded to an alleged “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu...
