Racial history of Academy Awards spells difficult future for filmmakers

Oscar worship no celebration of film excellence

There is a great honour and prestige to winning an Academy Award. Walking down one of the most important red carpets and toasting to excellence among iconic household names is a privilege very few have enjoyed.



While a nomination alone can get you access to this prestigious event, winning the 34cm trophy is a certified payday for everyone involved in a movie. It certifies that the movie will be a profitable venture and brings allure to production companies and funders who rake in millions of rand globally...