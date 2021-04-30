TM approach has been scientifically verified

Mozambique needs to revisit an old remedy to find elusive, lasting peace

The government of Mozambique has taken many approaches to end conflict and encourage economic development in the past 50 years. Colonial independence, nationalisation, villagisation, and Marxism were all tried, with accompanying political upheavals, civil war and massacres.



Peace and economic stability was finally reached in the 1990s under the newly elected democratic government. Former Mozambique president Joaquim Alberto Chissano credited the sustained peace and resulting economic development to the implementation of invincible defense technology (IDT) under the Mozambique military and police...