Medical aids now subsidising services to reduce burden on hospitals

TES providers have critical role to play in home care

The Covid-19 pandemic saw an increased demand for hospital beds, which resulted in a shortage of medical resources to handle other infirm patients and ensure their recovery.



To help counter this shortage, medical aids are now providing cover options for professional homecare services. While this will ensure that patients requiring post-operative care can get the medical attention they require in the comfort and safety of their own homes, the demand for nurses is still high...