SA must stop encouraging Bafana mediocrity

While South Africans are still mourning Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup Of Nations and contemplating who will replace the sacked Molefi Ntseki as head coach, there is an issue that has been bothering me for some time now.

When Bafana play their Afcon and Fifa World Cup qualifiers, we give them the mandate that they should just qualify for the tournament. We are merely satisfied with the team qualifying for these soccer showpieces. We set the bar so low for our national senior men’s soccer team that we do not require them to compete strongly in these competitions. Qualification is enough for us!

As a football-loving nation we should stop celebrating qualification for a tournament and start expecting more from them. We should call on S A to not just qualify but to compete at these tournaments and fight tooth-and-nail to advance at least to the last four of the Afcon and knockout stages of the World Cup.

When one looks at recent performances of Bafana and Banyana Banyana at their respective continental tournaments, it is evident that Banyana are going there on a mission to contest and win the whole thing, unlike their male counterparts who are content with qualification.

In the past seven Africa Women Cup of Nations, Banyana have reached the semifinals every time, being runners-up three times while Bafana did not qualify for four of the past seven Afcons, reached the quarterfinals on two occasions and were knocked out in the group stages in the other one.