Quality education under siege from school governing bodies
Self-enrichment a big part of problem
With the imminent elections of school governing bodies, it is apposite to pose the question whether these structures are a boon or a bane to the provision of quality education.
The bodies were established under section 18(1) of the South African Schools Act 84 of 1996. Section 20(1) of the same act lists the functions of all governing bodies which include to promote the interests of the school and strive to ensure its development through the provision of quality education for all pupils at the school. Some of the functions are to adopt a constitution; support the principal, educators and other staff in the performance of their professional functions; and to recommend to the head of department the appointment of educators at the school. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.